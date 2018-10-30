Buckland feels 'footballing Gods' conspired against Horsham YMCA in defeat to Pagham

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland felt the footballing Gods weren’t on his side as YM fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Pagham in the Premier Division on Saturday.

George Gaskin’s second half goal after a Dan Evans mistake saw YM slip four points behind Chichester City at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand.

Action from Horsham YMCA's 1-0 away defeat to Pagham in the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday. Picture by Roger Smith.

Buckland said: “The footballing Gods decided we weren’t going to get anything out of the game. It was a close game with two good sides.

“First half there was nothing between the two teams. At half-time I thought it was just about right and I said to them, ‘someone is going to have an unhappy day and someone is going to nick it’.

“I think it’s fair to say we bossed the first half hour of the second half. Sam Schaaf had a worldie shot and if I live to be 100 I don’t know how the ‘keeper saved it and, as in keeping with our luck that day, it hit the post and went out.

“We did enough on another day to score four goals. I’ve been in football long enough to not let it effect me much but we gifted them the winner.”

Both sides had a plethora of chances in the opening 45 minutes as Guy Harding’s header looped over the bar from a corner and Alex Barbary had a chance after a goalmouth melee which was well taken by the Pagham ‘keeper.

The hosts replied as Callum Overton saw his shot go over the bar as the first half ended with both sides cancelling each other out.

The first half hour of the second half belonged to YM as sub Sam Schaaf blasted a superb shot that was tipped onto the post by the Pagham ‘keeper and went out. The resulting corner saw YM have two chances cleared off the line.

Pagham found a foothold back into the game as Gaskin and Howard Neighbour linked up to play in Overton but his shot went wide.

Gaskin then had a header disallowed for offside but he then bagged the winner on 74 minutes after a mistake from Evans.

Evans turned on his blindside and played a weak back pass which was picked up by Gaskin who duly rounded the ‘keeper to give Pagham the lead.

Johan van Driel’s free kick on 85 minutes evaded everyone but it was ruled out for a push on the ‘keeper.

Pagham ran down the clock as Horsham YMCA were made to rue their missed chances.

Buckland added: “Dan Evans was in an advanced stage up the pitch but he elected to turn on his blindside, play a back pass with his wrong foot and the striker ran onto it and rounded the ‘keeper.

“It took the lads a full five minutes to get over that. I said to them, don’t beat yourself up about it. If a goalie makes a mistake it’s there for all to see, if a striker makes a mistake it’s soon forgotten but if a defender makes a mistake it’s often critical.”

YM travel to Langney Wanderers on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Mobsby, Hartley, Dugdale, Garrod, Bown, Barbary. Subs: Nwachukwu, Schaaf.