Buckland expects Horsham YMCA to pick up win over Langney Wanderers but admits opposition will be unknown quantity

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland feels it will be difficult to predict how Langney Wanderers will play ahead of their trip to Wanderers in the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday.

Langney are currently sitting fourth-from-bottom in the division, with 12 points from 13 games, and fell to a 2-1 away defeat to East Preston on Saturday.

Buckland believes that due to the nature of the league it is hard to grasp what sort of team Wanderers will put out, comparing the turn over of players to a 'merry-go-round'.

The YM manager has backed his side to win but felt that the difficulty in assessing the opposition makes it hard to get a gauge on his opponents.

He said: "I feel the higher up the football pyramid you go sometimes it's a tad easier to manage because you've got access to so much information about the opposition.

"Say I was managing a Premier League club I could watch 90 minutes of the team I'm due to play. Teams in our league change managers as often as they change their socks.

"I don't know what formation they'll be playing from one week to the next and the merry-go-round of players is like a fairground.

"I don't really know to be honest, and I don't want to be insulting to Langney but I can only look at the table and previous results. Unless I'm kidding myself I'd expect to go down there and win and if we don't I'm going to have egg on my face."