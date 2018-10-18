Buck it up: Horsham YMCA are read the riot act with changes hinted

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland read the riot act to his players after they were dumped out of the FA Vase on Saturday by Kensington Borough.

YM suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to the Combined Counties side and Buckland labelled it ‘the worst performance from a side I’ve put out since I’ve been at the club’.

The YM boss alluded to the possibility of changes if performances don’t improve with a view to not letting it effect their SCFL Premier Division title challenge.

He said: “I will be sending a message out to three or four to be honest. I’ve told three or four of them that their level of performance has been unacceptable so I expect more.

“I don’t pick players off of names because they come from here or there or they’ve done whatever in the past. Football is about today.

“The changes will be made to make a point, it won’t just be a case of rotation. If you’ve performed well and done all you can and maybe unluckily lost a game that’s fine, but if we go down there and roll over? All I can say is watch this space.

“There’s no mileage in throwing a tantrum but sometimes it just builds up and it happens and I’m sure it won’t do any harm.”

YM did bounce back with a 2-1 victory at Arundel in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

Harry Russell put the hosts ahead just past the hour, before two goals in two minutes from Sam Schaaf and Dean Bown with 15 minutes left to play gave YM the victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Second-placed YMCA host Eastbourne Town in the league on Saturday.