Brooker bags hat-trick for ‘too hot to handle’ Billingshurst, while Storrington boss blasts ‘terrible’ showing

Billingshurst manager Luis Freitas is welcoming a selection headache after a Ben Brooker hat-trick helped his side hit Storrington for six in a Division 1 derby.

Swans boss James Everett meanwhile lamented that there was ‘absolutely nothing positive’ to take from their 6-1 stuffing at Jubilee Fields on Saturday.

‘Hurst led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a Chris Spiers penalty and Nick Tilley goal.

Tilley added a second shortly after half-time and Brooker made it 3-0, before Swans pulled a goal back on 79 minutes through Kelvin Lucas. But Brooker added a quickfire double to complete his hat-trick and make sure of the three points against a side who Hurst started the day level on points with.

Freitas said: “It made a change to get a win against Storrington who over the years have been a bit of a bogey side for us, and what a win it was as we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We were out of the blocks quickly in the game and our midfielders dominating the ball and our front three were too hot to handle.

“With players due back from injury and suspension I will have a few pleasant selection headaches, but at this stage of the season this is what we need, players fighting for places.”

Spiers had an early chance to fire the hosts ahead and Brooker also hit the woodwork, before Spiers put away a penalty on 36 minutes,

Tilley showed some nice footwork to make it 2-0 and then added a third after the break having rounded the goalkeeper.

Brooker then got in on the act netting a treble, the third of which was set-up by coach Richard Midadje, who came off the bench for a cameo, in between Swans’s consolation.

Swans boss James Everett said: “The side that set foot on the pitch is not the side we prepared to play. I didn’t recognise them.

“There is absolutely nothing positive to come from the game for us. We had near enough a full squad to choose from so there are no excuses.

“On the day we were terrible. Every aspect of our game was off. We lacked physicality, the mentality wasn’t there, technically we were poor and tactically naive. We got what we deserved.

“I hope we realise we get out what we put in. We aren’t good enough to just turn up, go through the motions and get a result. Billingshurst did what they had to do, they wanted it more and thoroughly deserved the win.

“For us, we have to now look at the reality that we have to fight to get out of the basement of this league. Unfortunately, with no game this weekend, we will have to carry that hurt and pain until we play Midhurst in what now is vitally important.”

Freitas added: “We also welcomed Ben Collier to the club, who made his debut and I thought he was our man of the match.

“On Tuesday night we are at home to Hailsham and will look to build on Saturday’s performance.”

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Court, Rendall, Da Silva, Chadwick, Jeal, Mahado, Simester, Spiers, Tilley, Brooker. Subs: Collier, Luzinda, Midadje.

Storrington: Elliott, Setchell, Stideford, Jarvie, Warner, Cave, Clarke, Gilmour, Suter, Hooker-Meehan, Lucas. Subs: Shoebridge, Witham, Geere.