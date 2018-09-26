Broadbridge Heath up to sixth as they continue early-season form with comfortable win at Lancing

Broadbridge Heath carried on their fine early-season form with a comprehensive victory at Culver Road on Tuesday night.

The 4-0 success over Lancing saw the Bears, who have lost just once in the league all season, climb up to sixth in the Premier Division with their fourth win of the campaign.

Without Tim Cook, Marlon Maxwell, Scott Weller, George Cousins, Rob Godfrey, Glenn Woodburn and Ben Chowney, Heath gave a first start to 18-year-old Louie Blake.

The hosts were fastest out of the traps and applied early pressure without testing Kieron Thorp in the Heat goal. Then after seven minutes, an inch-perfect diagonal ball released Richard Wetton to skip past his full-back and lift the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper into the net with Devon Fender following up to make sure.

Lancing responded with a shot over the bar and a couple of corners, but on ten minutes Heath extended their lead when Wetton forced Tyler D’Cruz in the home goal into a hurried clearance and Fender gloriously volleyed it back into the net from 30 yards.

Lancing again tried to get back into the game with the speedy Jack Langford threatening on the left wing but apart from a couple of long shots Thorp had little action.

After 39 minutes, Max Howell cut in from the right to smash a shot against the post and when the rebound was worked back to him, his top-corner bound shot was tipped over by D’Cruz.

However, relief for the home side was short lived as Martyn Flack rose highest at the far post to power home the third and give the visitors a comfortable lead at the break.

As expected Lancing made two changes and attacked straight from the restart Thorp was called into his first meaningful action pushing away a shot and getting a good punch onto a dangerous cross.

But having weathered the early storm, Heath began to assert again with Tom Howard-Bold and Lee Carney controlling midfield Howell and Wetton threatening down the flanks and the tireless Fender giving the Lancing centre-backs no rest.

Further chances fell to Fender and Howell and Blake nearly opened his first-team account after a delightful one two with Carney, only to be thwarted by a last-ditch tackle from a defender.

As time went on, the home side’s heads began to drop and Heaths domination was sealed in stoppage time when Howell cut in from the left to drill home Heath fourth and give himself just reward for a nonstop display.

Heath welcome old rivals Newhaven on Saturday for what is sure to be a tough and entertaining game as the Dockers have also started the season well.

Heath: Thorp, Jones, Robinson, Waddingham, Flack, Howard Bold, Carney, Wetton (Riecker), Fender, Blake (Fuller), Howell. Unsed sub: Fox.