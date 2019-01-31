Broadbridge Heath unhappy with Chichester City goals as leaders hit a late winner

Broadbridge Heath were seconds away from taking a point off Premier Division title chasing Chichester City on Saturday - before late, late heartbreak.

The leaders grabbed a 90th-minute winner as Josh Clack headed home a contentious corner to keep their title charge on track.

Broadbridge Heath v Chichester City. Picture by Daniel Harker

Heath were less than happy with the awarding of the set-piece that led to the winner, having put in a couple of brave blocks under some sustained pressure and feeling the ball was put of play by a Chichester player.

The hosts were also unhappy with Chi’s second-half equaliser, feeling their was a handball offence in the build-up.

It seems things conspired against them in a compelling tussle on a difficult surface not conducive to flowing football.

The result saw City extend their lead to two points at the top of the table, while Heath slipped a place to sixth.

The hosts started well with Jamie Taylor, George Cousins, Devon Fender and Dean Wright showing excellent movement, but Heath got into some good positions without really testing Chichester debutant ‘keeper, ex-Havant and Waterlooville man Ryan Young.

Chichester always got the ball forward quickly to the dangerous Scott Jones, Clack and former Bears favourite Gicu Iordache.

On 20 minutes, Martyn Flack broke up a City attack and fed Andy Waddingham who exchanged passes with Taylor before sliding an inch-perfect ball into the path of Cousins who rounded the ‘keeper and slotted home.

Heath came close to doubling their lead when Young went full length to keep out Fender’s drive.

At the other end, Kieron Thorp had to keep out efforts from Iordache and Jones.

Heath began the second half as they had finished the first, but slowly the visitors began to push the Bears back and Thorp did well to hold onto a Jones header.

Iordache fired narrowly wide and then with Heath appealing for handball in the build up the ball found Jones on the edge of the box and he turned to fire past Thorp.

Heath went straight up the other end with crosses from Wright and Cousins causing panic in the box and a corner was narrowly diverted over the bar by a Chi defender.

With Wright and Cousins having to leave the field through injury and Chichester going all out for the three points, Heath were subjected to sustained pressure.

In the 90th minute after several brave blocks in and around the area, Heath appeared to have weathered the storm as a Chichester forward fired high and wide, only to see the referee signalling for a corner, which Clack headed home.

Heath did their best to reply in the dying moments, but Young dealt with a couple of crosses and City took the ball into the corners to run down the clock.

Heath: Flack, Robinson, Maxwell, Brackpool, Howard-Bold, Waddingham, Wright (Whitely), Fender, Taylor, Cousins (Blake) Subs: Leach, Evento.