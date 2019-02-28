Broadbridge Heath secure away point at Crawley Down Gatwick and make new signing

Broadbridge Heath followed up their win at the weekend with another good performance at the traditionally difficult venue of Crawley Down Gatwick’s Haven ground.

The Bears have not had much success there over the past few years and a point from a 1-1 draw may well be a good return, but after a game in which they dominated all but the last ten minutes of the first half and the first ten of the second half, they will feel they had the chances to bring home all three.

Kieran Thorp pulled out of the line up during the warm-up and was replaced by Conor Evento and Bradley Peters made his debut after signing from Three Bridges. Skipper Tom Howard Bold was in the dugout with ankle swollen and splinted after his injury against Peacehaven.

Heath were quickly into their stride and pinned the home side back with the pace and movement of George Cousins, Jamie Taylor and Devon Fender. They appeared to have taken the lead when Moore’s shot was spilled and Fender fired home the rebound - but it was adjudged the ball had been kicked out of the goalkeeper’s hands.

Down were getting the ball forward early and causing some moments of anxiety from corners and free kicks Evento and his defenders held firm. Next a fantastic ball from Lee Carney picked out Taylor’s run and the striker was prevented from opening the scoring by a last-ditch tackle.

Heath were slow out of the blocks after the break and the Anvils took advantage, finding a lot of space in the last third and this resulted in a fine finish from Ollie Leslie who latched onto a fine early cross.

The goal woke Heath up and they proceeded to dominate possession and carve open further chances. Carney was put in by Moore but thwarted by the onrushing keeper. Then Heath won a free kick halfway inside the home half and before anyone could react Carney played the ball behind the defence for Taylor to loft an exquisite lob into the net.

Heath now went in search of the winner and Carney was close to it when unmarked at the far post couldn’t get good enough contact. Taylor then got too good a contact, after Cousins squared the ball to him, and blasted the ball narrowly over the bar. Down briefly threatened when Evento had to go down smartly to his left to cover a shot from outside the box.

Heath’s charge for a winner was not helped by a ten minute delay a quarter of an hour from the end after referee Nick Blogg suffered an awkward fall and had to be replaced by his assistant. The game finished with Heath on the attack and in the end having to settle for the point from a fast and well fought game against the team directly below them in the league.

Heath now go to East Preston on Saturday and will have new signing Michael Dale, who has returned to the club after returning from travelling and possibly one other new signing.

Heath: Evento, Flack, Robinson, Peters, Brackpool, Waddingham, Carney, Moore, Fender, Taylor, Cousins (Blake) Unused sub: Jorge.