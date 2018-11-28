Broadbridge Heath make it three on the spin against ‘well organised and hard working’ East Preston

Broadbridge Heath made it three wins on the spin with victory over East Preston on a very difficult surface at the Leisure Centre.

Goals from Ollie Moore and Andy Waddingham clinched the Bears a 2-1 victory and kept them seventh in the Premier Division.

Assistant manager Sam Chapman felt it solid team performance against a side that he felt had the capacity to hurt them.

There was only 43 seconds on the clock when Dean Wright turned to chip an inch-perfect pass to Ollie Moore, who, on the half turn, chested it down and buried it in the far corner to give the hosts the perfect start.

Heath were determined not to sit on such an early lead and with Tom Bold, Lee Carney and Moore controlling the midfield they continued to pressurise the visitor’s defence.

East Preston came back into the game with Lucas Pattenden threatening down the right flank and some dangerous balls being delivered from free kicks and long throws.

Just before half-time, Heath got their passing going again and Moore was narrowly wide at the end of a four-man move.

In the second half, Max Howell and George Cousins both continued to get behind the visitor’s defence and deep into the penalty area only to be thwarted by the goalkeeper.

With 20 minutes to go, the ball was laid into the path of Wright who blasted goalwards and it deflected off Waddingham and into the net.

East Preston then gained possession from a Kieron Thorp clearance and fed Dan Huet who span and finished into the same bottom corner that Moore had found 75 minutes earlier.

The hosts had a series of free kicks and corners to defend, and marshalled by the Waddingham and Ryan Brackpool, they stood firm and other than a punch clear from a whipped in cross, Thorp was not called into action.

Chapman said: “Overall it was a very solid performance with every player contributing to a good level. Scott Weller made his long-awaited comeback from the bench, but was unfortunate to pick up a booking for a foul when he had not even put in a challenge.

“This was always going to be a tough game as East Preston are always well organised and hard working with some players that can really hurt you.”

Heath: Thorp, Wetton, Robinson, Waddingham, Brackpool, Howard-Bold, Carney, Moore, Wright, Cousins (Weller), Howell. Subs: Maxwell, Riecker, Blake.