Broadbridge Heath hit Langney Wanderers for six in emphatic win

Broadbridge Heath moved up to fifth in the table after a comprehensive 6-0 home victory over Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday.

They are now just three points off third-placed Newhaven and have extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

In a game that took place in wet and windy the conditions, the opening 20 minutes were an even affair with both sides creating chances.

The best chance in this period fell to the hosts. On 15 minutes, the lively Richard Wetton had a great chance to put the Bears in front but the ex-Lingfield man scuffed his shot wide of Langney ‘keeper Dan Hutchins’ goal.

Heath opened the scoring on 25 minutes as Lee Carney was found by Tom Bold, and the midfielder lifted the ball over Wanderers ‘keeper Hutchins to give the hosts the lead.

Ryan Brackpool doubled the lead on 34 minutes as his header from a Bold corner squeezed in at the near post.

Three minutes later, Langney had to bring on their only available substitute, Gary Ingram, after an injury to Mathew Fear.

To make matters worse for the visitors Ryan Alexander was then shown a straight red for a late challenge on Wetton, taking them down to ten men.

The Bears made it three in first half stoppage time. Corey Heywood-Roye went down after a Heath challenge but no foul was given and the hosts took advantage of this as Wetton tripled the deficit at half-time.

Heywood-Roye was unable to continue after the break, taking Langney to nine men. The Bears had the ball in the net again two minutes after the restart but it was disallowed for offside.

Skipper Bold scored the fourth on 64 minutes as he followed up after his initial shot was blocked.

Two minutes later Wetton bagged his second and Heath’s fifth.

Wanderers continued to battle, and looked to counter when they could, but on 73 minutes George Cousins added the sixth for Broadbridge Heath, as they wrapped up a convincing win.

The Bears travel to Lingfield on Saturday.

Heath: Thorp, Cook, Waddingham, Maxwell, Brackpool, Bold, Carney, Moore, Wright, Cousins, Wetton. Subs: Balfour, Blake, Riecker.