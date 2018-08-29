Broadbridge Heath edge another nine-goal thriller, beating Crawley Down Gatwick

It was goals galore at The Leisure Centre on Tuesday night as for the second home Premier Division match running, Broadbridge Heath edged a nine-goal thriller 5-4.

They came from behind to dispatch Crawley Down Gatwick and move up to seventh in the table.

In an entertaining and even first half it was the visitors who took the lead when Oli Leslie ran through on goal and placed a shot wide of Frazer Trigwell and off the inside of the right post.

Heath drew level ten minutes before the break when Devon Fender’s shot was blocked on the line by the Anvils keeper, Andy Greaves and the ball came out to Max Howell who drove it home from 12 yards for his debut goal for the club.

The visitors regained the lead in first half added time when William Peauroux advanced down the right and played a superb cross across the face of goal to Leslie at the far post who converted from close range.

The score was level within two minutes of the restart with Howell crossing and Fender converting from close range.

Howell was involved with the third just minutes later when George Cousins played the ball down the right, Howell advanced towards goal before crossing low into the path of Cousins who slammed the ball past Greaves to give his team the lead.

Heath were all over their visitors and Howell netted on 56 minutes, before Fender made it 5-2 with just over 20 minutes to play.

In the 78th minute, Leslie struck again with a low shot that flew past Trigwell to complete the striker's hat-trick and suddenly the game changed with the visitors on top and looking dangerous.

Deep into time added on they were rewarded when Sam Cane fired in a low shot into the bottom corner but that proved to be the final kick of the match to end another goal bonanza at Broadbridge Heath.

On Saturday, Heath are back in cup action when they travel to play Lewisham Borough in the FA Vase.

Broadbridge Heath: Trigwell, Chowney, Robinson, Maxwell, Flack (Findlay 60), Bold, Carney, Weller, Fender, Cousins (Jones 81), Howell (Hands 79).