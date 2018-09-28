Broadbridge Heath boss Painter lauds players as ‘best group’ he’s ever had at the club

Broadbridge Heath boss Steve Painter lauded his squad after their impressive start, calling them ‘the best group of players I’ve had since I’ve been at the club.’

The Bears find themselves in sixth in the Premier Division and Heath have picked up impressive results against sides with title aspirations this season.

Their latest win came at Lancing 4-0 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Richard Wetton, Devon Fender, Martyn Flack and Max Howell and Painter said: “I think it’s been a good start bearing in mind that we’ve played the top three already. I think we can only get better to be honest.

“We’ve got a good side this season.

“This is the best group of players I’ve had since I’ve been at the club and there is a lot of positivity around this group of lads and I’m really enjoying being around this group.”

New signings this season include ex-Horsham mid-fielder Lee Carney and former Three Bridges goalkeeper Kieron Thorp which Painter sees as key additions.

He added: “We are in a really good place. It’s a total change in mindset as well really. We’re bringing in the likes of Lee Carney and Kieron Thorp, and they’ve been there, seen it, done it, especially Lee.

“He is bringing added professionalism around the lads and is a born winner. That’s reflecting and brushing off and that’s the reason why we brought him in. He started his career here and hopefully he will finish it with us.”

Heath have also welcomed back Andy Waddingham after his stay in Vietnam. He played his first game in four months against Little Common on Saturday – after waiting seven weeks for international clearance.

Painter said: “Andy is back from his stint in Vietnam and he’s back in the fold. He’s a massive boost for us because he can play anywhere and he’s a great lad. He’s one of our own as we say and it’s great to have him back in the changing room.”