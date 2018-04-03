Broadbridge Heath boss Painter felt they deserved more from Peacehaven defeat

Broadbridge Heath manager Steve Painter felt his team was unlucky not to get something from this game at Piddinghoe Avenue against Peacehaven & Telscombe.

The hosts created the first opening after five minutes play when Curtis Ford got on the end of a right wing cross, but the striker put his header over the crossbar without troubling Michael Chester.

On the 20-minute mark, Tiago Andrade played in Gicu Iordache, but Peacehaven keeper Lawrence Sanded was off his line to dive at the striker’s feet and push the ball wide of goal.

Iordache gathered the loose ball and hit a left foot shot that was deflected off a defender and wide of the post, from the resulting corner, Tom Bold hit a curling shot inches wide.

Iordache went close with a left foot shot from the edge of the area that took two deflections and ended up in the hands of an extremely grateful Lawrence Sanded.

Iordache was again unlucky with a goal-bound shot that took a deflection off a defender and onto the post.

At the other end, the hosts always looked dangerous and a last-ditch block by Jamie Robinson denied Ford.

Michael Lloyd should have put the home side ahead in the closing minutes of the half, but blasted his effort over the bar. Deep into time added, Stuart Chester was inches away from putting his team ahead getting on the end of a free kick.

The first real opportunity of the second half came when a long ball was played forward to Dean Bown. Robinson tried to clear the danger but the ball struck the Peacehaven man in the chest and fell to his feet where he sidestepped Michael Chester and tapped in.

Andrade went close with a header, Iordache struck a shot straight at Sanded, while Michael Lloyd was close for the hosts, but his final effort was gathered comfortably by Chester on the goal-line.

In the 96th minute, Connolly rose above everyone but steered his header over the cross bar and that brought an end to the proceedings.

Painter said: “We just need that bit of luck, we created a lot of chances in the first half but every time the ball was deflected it went in their favour. We hit the post twice, we had two one on ones, Gicu’s shot took two deflections and the ball goes straight into the hands of their goalkeeper. Then at the other end they get a deflection and the ball ends up at their striker’s feet for an easy tap-in, that’s just the way things are going at the moment.”

Heath: M.Chester, Godfrey, Robinson, S.Chester, Flack, Howard-Bold, Weller, Parsons (Sim 75), Andrade, Fuller (Connolly 35), Iordache.