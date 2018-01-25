Broadbridge Heath beat at final hurdle in RUR Cup semi-final by City

Broadbridge Heath missed out on a place in the RUR Cup final as they fell at the final hurdle against Chichester City on Tuesday night.

Two second-half goals from Scott Jones - both coming in the final 20 minutes - saw the Bears’ Premier Division rivals book their spot in the final.

They will face their own local rivals Pagham, who beat Newhaven 2-0 in the other last four match.

Despite constant rain on Tuesday, the Leisure Centre pitch held up as Heath welcomed a Chi side on an unbeaten run of five games, with three consecutive clean sheets.

Chances came and went in a scrappy first half. Chi stopper Ant Ender did well to push a fierce drive from Jake Holmes round the post.

Michael Chester then tipped a Harry Williams free -kick over, before Scott Weller cracked one against the inside of Ender’s left-hand post.

Just after the half-hour mark, Ruben French got something on Lorenzo Dolcetti’s set-piece but the ball was smuggled away. The hosts then should have done better after a neat series of passes ended up in a wild shot.

Charlie Williamson’s cross-come-shot almost dipped in under the bar. A mix-up after 43 minutes saw Kieran Hartley go through to tee up Luke Killner, but he struck the upright.

In the second half, Gicu Lordache got through one-on- one with Ender, who pushed the ball away for a corner that Martyn Flack headed over.

Numerous chances came and went at either end, before the deadlock was broken in the 73rd minute. Dolcetti’s free-kick was headed home by Jones. He then doubled the lead tucking away the rebound after Chester blocked his first effort two minutes from time.

Heath now host Eastbourne United on Saturday and Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday night,