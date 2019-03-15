Billingshurst to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion side to open new facilities

Billingshurst will unveil the latest upgraded facilities at Jubilee Fields with a prestigious friendly match with Brighton & Hove Albion under-18s next Wednesday.

Thanks to a grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) – the largest funders of non-league football in the country – they have installed pitch perimeter fencing and security gates.

The grant has enabled the Southern Combination League Division 1 side to put up the new fencing and a spectator railing surrounding the pitch - which has involved a great deal of work, but ensures that the club that was founded in 1891, continues to maintain the ground grading requirements.

‘Hurst chairman Kevin Tilley said: “We are delighted to be able to complete our ground improvement project which enables us to continue to maintain the requirements of Grade G of the FA National Ground Grading Criteria.

“We are extremely grateful to the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League as without their support we would not have been able to complete the project.”

The club will now welcome the young Albion side to formally open the new facilities in a friendly match at 7.15pm on Wednesday.

The project was made possible thanks to a £17,931 grant from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.