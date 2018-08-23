Billingshurst secure first win by hitting St Francis Rangers for six

Billingshurst got their Division 1 campaign up and running in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night as they hit St Francis Rangers for six.

Goals from Dumitru Vaduva, Nick Tilley and a brace each from Chris Spiers and Jordan Stallibrass helped ’Hurst to their first win of the season in Division 1.

Rangers dominated the play early with Billingshurst failing to settle on the ball at Jubilee Fields. But the hosts led on 36 minutes when a good passing move from the back saw Spiers cross for strike partner Vaduva to calmly finish.

Five minutes later a through ball to Vaduva saw his shot saved, but Spiers scored from the rebound for a 2-0 half-time lead.

St Francis had a couple of early chances after the break, before Stallibrass netted his first on 62 minutes with a fine volley from a corner. Eight minutes later, Spiers was played in with flick from Stallibrass to finish past the keeper for 4-0.

Straight from kick-off a high press saw Billinghurst win the ball back and Stallibrass netted.

A final goal came from build up play through the midfield with Tilley finding himself through on goal to slot past the keeper on the 89th minute. ’Hurst had gone down 2-1 away to Sidlesham in their opening league game of the season on Saturday.

The visitors led through Stallibrass on 12 minutes, before Ryan Chittock equalised against the run of play. Just five minutes later, Morgan Corry made it 2-1 in the 30th minute.

In the second half, ’Hurst had a good penalty shout waved away, before Vaduva went close late on.

’Hurst boss Luis Freitas said: “On the whole the boys gave a better account of themselves and apart from two technical errors, but a draw was the minimum we deserved.”

Hurst v St Francis: Hopkins, Nason, H.Bowles, Rendell, Bradshaw, Simester, Tilley, Weatherstone, Stallibrass, Vaduva, Spiers. Subs: Bagwell, Bennett, Jeal.

v Sids Hopkins, Bryant, Rendall, H.Bowles, Simester, Spiers, Beck, Mason, Vaduva, Tilley, Stallibrass. Subs: Bradshaw, F.Bowles, Weatherstone.