Billingshurst’s lay-off extended, Storrington sunk again, Roffey crash out cup

Billingshurst have not played a fixture for more than a month after their Division 1 clash at Hailsham was called off on Saturday as a result of the temperature.

The surface was frozen at The Beaconsfield meaning that Hurst’s last outing was back on January 27.

Mid Sussex Senior Cup, Roffey v Cuckfield 'Pic Steve Robards SR1805442 SUS-180226-131547001

The lay-off has seen them drop to second bottom in the table, but they have three games in hand over Oakwood, who have two points more.

Chris Simmons’ side are now due to travel to Wick on Saturday.

Storrington were beaten heavily for the second game in succession as they went down 5-0 to Wick.

In the Division 1 clash, their visitors clinched their first victory of the year.

It means the Swans have now conceded 16 goals in their last two games after an 11-2 hammering by Langney Wanderers the previous week.

The success gives the visitors some hope of catching the top three, while the Swans could do with a couple of victories to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Storrington now face mid-table Selsey at home on Saturday.

Steyning Town, who were without a fixture on Saturday, saw their league clash at St Francis Rangers on Tuesday night called off due to the snow.

Gerry Murphy’s side welcome Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

Roffey missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup with a shock home defeat on Saturday.

Two goals from Luke Trotter saw Cuckfield Rangers progress into the next round.

Cowfold’s Division 2 clash away to Jarvis Brook was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

Cowfold host Rottingdean Village and Roffey welcome Rustington in the second round of the Division 2 Cup on Saturday.