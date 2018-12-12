Billingshurst's defeat against Sidlesham 'hard to swallow' for Freitas

Billingshurst’s 2-1 home loss to Sidlesham in Division 1 was ‘hard to swallow’ for boss Luis Freitas, as their three game unbeaten run came to an end.

Sids themselves hadn’t won in three, but took the lead through Ben Dines before half-time. Chris Spiers’ free-kick levelled the game up but Tommy Lee Smith’s late goal secured the win for the visitors.

Freitas said: “I’m very disappointed with the result against Sidlesham. The three points were lost in similar fashion to the game down at their place earlier in the season.

SEE ALSO Billingshurst have potential to improve league position as Freitas celebrates six months in charge | Billingshurst boss Freitas feels injury and red card spoilt performance in Southwick win | 'Worthy winners' Billingshurst overcome Mile Oak to record first victory in a month

“We dominated the game throughout and created chances every time we attacked and to lose to a dubious penalty at the end made the result hard to swallow.”

The hosts carved out numerous chances in the first half but it was Sidlesham who opened the scoring on 40 minutes as Dine fired past Martin Hopkins in the ‘Hurst goal to give them the lead at the break.

The hosts equalised on 55 minutes as Spiers fired home direct from a free-kick to bag his sixth goal of the season.

‘Hurst had a plethora of chances to take the win, but the Sids were awarded a penalty with five minutes of the game to go. The subsequent penalty was saved by Hopkins but Smith followed up the rebound to see the visitors take the victory.

Freitas added: “It’s good to have Chris Spiers at the club. He has been great for us but as a team we had an off day in front of goal, missing numerous chances and the only thing we could hit was the cricket pitch. Perhaps a change of sport is in order?!”

‘Hurst were due to play St Francis Rangers on Saturday, but owing to the club folding Freitas’ side will be without a fixture.

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Court, Simester, Williams, Rendell, Da Silva, Spiers, Jeal, Bichard, Mahadoo, Tilley. Subs: Bryant, Kaboggoza.