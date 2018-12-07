Billingshurst have potential to improve league position as Freitas celebrates six months in charge

Luis Freitas has called his first six months in charge of Billingshurst 'a learning curve' and feels his side are more than capable of improving their position in Division 1.

The former Haywards Heath Town coach took charge of the Jubilee Fields-outfit at the beginning of the season, replacing Chris Simmons after a difficult 2017/18, and vowed that the club 'wouldn't be in the bottom half again'.

After a summer overhaul 'Hurst currently sit tenth in the 18 team league, and have so far picked up 18 points from 15 games.

With his side not far off his pre-season aspirations, Freitas has called on his players to be more 'ruthless' and to iron out errors that have cost them in previous fixtures.

The 'Hurst boss said: "The club has a great deal of potential with a committed hard working group and we are continually improving the ground.

"It’s been a learning curve for the past six months and it’s been difficult to get a balanced side out each week with injuries and unavailability of players. As a result we are in a position in the league which belies our true potential.

"We need to improve our game management and kill off games and be a bit more ruthless when we have the opportunity."

'Hurst's game on Saturday against Hailsham Town was postponed, not for the first time this season, due to adverse weather conditions.

Freitas' team are unbeaten in three in the league and the Billingshurst boss was frustrated that they couldn't carry on their good momentum.

He is hoping to put this right when Sidlesham visit Jubilee Fields on Saturday. The Sids currently lie in 13th in Division 1 with 14 points from 15 games but are winless in three.

The two sides have already met this campaign, with Sidlesham taking the win, and Freitas was expecting a 'decent test' against Saturday's opposition.

He added: "It’s always very disappointing when you start to build up a bit of momentum to have it disrupted by the poor weather.

"Sidlesham will be a decent test. We have already lost 2-1 there this season although the result was not a reflection of the game."