Billingshurst happy to see no-one steal a march in weekend washout

Billingshurst captain Tom Haynes was thankful for a full washout in Division 2 when it was clear their match was off, to prevent anyone stealing an early march.

The Jubilee Fields outfit have set their sights on promotion this year and when it was clear their clash with Haywards Heath was falling foul of the weather on Saturday, they were pleased that every other game went the same way.

The home side won the toss and elected to field, but only six overs were possible in the entire game with Haywards Heath reaching 9-1 before rain stopped play.

Heath’s opener Jonny Phelps (two) was caught by wicketkeeper Jake Cross off the bowling of Andrew Miller (1-5). Chris Blunt (two) and Alastair Templeton (nought) were the men left in for the away side before the weather put pay to the game.

The poor weather throughout the division meant it was ten points to all teams and Billingshurst remain top of the table after two games.

Haynes said: “It was really frustrating, considering we got off to a good start. Both Miller and Barr looked really threatening. However, once the rain came there never looked like any chance we would be able to re-start.

“We were lucky that everyone got called off, as it looked times other teams may get a game in. At least everyone is on a level playing field going into this week.

This weekend sees Haynes’ side come up against a St. James’ Montefiore who sit in third position at this early stage of the season.

“The captain added: “St James’ are always a good side so we know it will be a very competitive fixture. We are missing a couple this week, but with the strength of the club we should still be strong.

“By bringing in a few players to the club it’s just given us that strength in depth which we have always needed. Anyone from the 2nd XI could easily fill a spot and perform which is great to know as a captain.