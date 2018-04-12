Billingshurst edged out in a nine-goal thriller away to Wick

Billingshurst were edged out by the odd goal in a nine-goal thriller against Wick at Crabtree Park on Tuesday.

A Jordan Stallibrass brace and Nick Tilley double, the latter in the last ten minutes, was not enough to reverse a 5-4 scoreline in Division 1.

Billingshurst manager Chris Simmons revealed they played some of the best football they had all season, but conceding ‘poor goals’ cost them.

Hurst led on seven minutes as Tilley found Stalibrass who turned and drove the ball into the bottom left corner past.

Wick levelled when from a corner Ryan Barratt was left with a free header. Soon after Jamie Bennett’s first-time cross was met by Stalibrass for his and Hurst’s second.

Hurst were forced into a change when Tom Bradshaw had to come off with an ankle injury. They were then hit twice before half-time as Wick netted through Ash Hawkes and Barratt to lead 3-2.

Craig Grantham was forced off at half-time and Hurst found themselves 4-2 down as Hawkes netted again, to make matters worse, Stallibrass also then came off with an injury.

On 70 minutes, Wick looked to have killed the game off when Josh Irish scored from a cross. But Hurst were awarded a soft penalty when James Hancock’s cross hit an arm and Tilley smashed the ball home for 5-3.

With five minutes to play, Tilley went through and smashed home to put Hurst to within a goal. The best chance for an equaliser saw Ollie Lambkin’s header cleared off the line late on.

Simmons said: “It was another disappointing result, but it was probably some of the best football we have played all season. The first half hour was excellent, but we conceded some really poor goals, especially from set pieces, which we need to stop if we are going to get anything from our remaining games.

“One real concern is the injuries we have picked up and we need the players back as soon as possible for our important run in.”