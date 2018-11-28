Billingshurst boss Freitas feels injury and red card spoilt performance in Southwick win

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas felt an injury and a sending off spoilt a good display as his side beat Southwick 4-2 at home in Division 1 on Saturday.

A Nick Tilley double gave ‘Hurst a 2-0 lead at the break. Jordan Stallibrass added a third a minute after the restart before netting his second, and the hosts’ fourth, on 55 minutes.

Harry Heath hit back for the Wickers on 62 minutes before Stallibrass was given his marching orders.

Although Ashley Minter did find a second for the visitors, ‘Hurst held on to remain unbeaten in three.

Freitas said: “It was a good performance spoilt only by another injury to Tom Bradshaw and an unnecessary red card for Jordan.

“We bossed the first half restricting Southwick to one chance and it was a little disappointing to go in at half-time with only a 2-0 lead.

“In the second half we continued to dominate the game playing some great football, with Southwick only surviving on scraps.

“However, Jordan’s sending off and an injury to Tom Bradshaw threw Southwick a lifeline and they managed to grab a couple of goals to produce a score line that in no way reflected our dominance of the game..”

‘Hurst host sixth-placed Hailsham Town on Saturday.

Freitas added: “Hailsham will provide stiff opposition, however if we can field our strongest side we certainly have a good chance of playing to our potential.”