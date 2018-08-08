Billingshurst and Freitas frustrated with false start as Hailsham call off opener

Billingshurst manager Luis Freitas was left hugely frustrated as the kick-off to their season was postponed on Saturday.

They were due to travel to Hailsham Town in Division 1, but the match was called off on Saturday morning due to ‘cracks in the pitch’ at The Beaconsfield.

The home team cited the recent heat wave for causing the issues with the surface, but new ‘Hurst boss Freitas was left frustrated that the problem wasn’t addressed or mentioned earlier than hours before the game.

He said: “I’m feeling more for my players than anything, we worked really hard Thursday evening, finished at 9pm instead of 8.30pm, that’s how much I wanted to make sure we covered everything.

“Then to be told of cracks on the pitch at senior football level, I don’t know how that is possible.

“They (Hailsham) did nothing about it. They knew of this throughout pre-season and yet did nothing to make sure the game would be played.

“I’m not happy about it at all, the league has to get involved and stop this from happing again.”

A Hailsham statement read: “Today’s game against Billingshurst is off due to an unfit pitch. Several cracks caused by the recent heat wave have made areas of the pitch unsafe.”

‘Hurst will try again to get their season underway in the Peter Bentley Cup at Selsey on Saturday.