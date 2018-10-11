Big weekend ahead with Steyning set for FA Vase tie

A huge weekend awaits Steyning as they look to make it to the second round of the FA Vase.

Town, who needed penalties to overcome Punjab United in the previous round, welcome Combined Counties League Premier Division Walton & Hersham for a first-round tie on Saturday.

The club will be hoping to see huge numbers in attendance at The Shooting Field as they look to continue their run in the national competition.

Steyning reached the quarter-finals of the FA Vase in 1984-85 and are plotting a way of progressing past tough opposition in Walton.

Walton & Hersham have played in the Isthmian Leagues previously and will provide Gerry Murphy’s Steyning with a tough test.

Steyning warmed up for the FA Vase clash by seeing off St Francis Rangers in a League Cup first-round clash on Tuesday.

New recruit Alfie Gritt got the only goal as Town sealed a 1-0 win at the Colwell Ground.

Gritt agreed on a return to the club earlier this month and has now netted three times in just two appearances for Town. Steyning will hope for more of the same on Saturday.

