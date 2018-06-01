‘Big days are just around the corner for the great little club’ - joy at Alfold’s promotion

Alfold will be stepping into senior football for the first-time in their 95-year history next season having secured promotion into Division 1 of the Southern Combination League.

The club allocations for Step 6 of the National League System were announced last week and saw both ‘Fold and Sidlesham promoted.

Alfold celebrate promotion at presentation evening

That was despite a fourth and second place finish respectively as teams above them did not have the required facilities.

It is a dream come true for Alfold, who have been busy building for senior football both on and off the pitch for a number of years since their West Sussex Football League days.

Club secretary Wayne Mouring said: “I have been secretary at the great little club for 27 years now, so I thought I had experienced most things but when the news came through we were promoted, my word, I have never felt such joy and happiness for so many people connected to the club.

“Especially for the first team management of Matt and Jack Munday and coach Steve Tasker. The work they have put in this season is amazing to transform as they have in one season, deserves every bit of credit going.

“It’s been an ambition of the chairman and I to see a floodlit game at Alfold and that dream will come true next season.”

The club applied for promotion back in December when told of league restructuring that meant a top-five finish could mean going up as a result they were extremely busy off the field ahead of a March ground grading

They submitted planning permission for new stand and floodlights, applied for a Football Foundation grant, for which the club must supply 30 per cent of the total, and Mouring estimates that two years work was done in just six months.

As a result it will be a busy summer at the Dunsfold Road ground.

Over the coming weeks, perimeter paths around the pitch will be completed as well as the base for a new 50-seater stand, which will also then be installed. New LED floodlights will then also be erected and fencing put up to enclose the ground.

As well as work on the facilities, the club are also making changes to the management set-up with Jimmy Ferrar joining from Crawley Down Gatwick and will take up the joint manager role with Matt Munday. Simon Maher has also joined as a goalkeeping coach.

Mouring added: “The big days are just around the corner for this great little club. The managers know exactly what their targets are, in both players and success.

“We gave ourselves a five-year plan, so within the next three years we want to be in the Premier League and Step 5 status.

“Everyone around the club is buzzing, as you can imagine. The managers, coaches and players just want to get started, but we have a ground to build in just 12 weeks.”

n Billingshurst have appointed former Eastbourne United and Haywards Heath coach Luis Freitas as their new manager.

Horsham have announced their first three signings of the summer and managed to put all on contracts.