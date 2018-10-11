Away-day blues roll on for Roffey in ‘unacceptable’ show

Roffey’s away day blues in Division 2 continued on a very wet day at Copthorne’s temporary home at Smallfield on Saturday.

Despite the league’s top scorer Pat O’Sullivan scoring four goals, a woeful defensive display and lack of experience enabled Copthorne to secure a 5-4 success.

This latest result means that Roffey are still yet to win on the road this season, they have two draws and two defeats on their travels as oppose to five straight wins at Bartholomew Way.

After going behind early on through Jack Jenkins’ goal, Roffey managed to get their noses in front, but the home side equalised right on the stroke of half-time as Jenkins notched his second.

After a strong half-time team talk, Roffey came out looking to get their passing game going, but this never happened and Copthorne got back into the lead immediately as Jenkins completed his hat-trick.

They edged further ahead, before O’Sullivan’s hat-trick goal got the away side back into the game, but more poor defending allowed Copthorne to score again

O’Sullivan scored his fourth with a few minutes to go but it wasn’t to be as Roffey suffered just their second defeat of the campaign.

Manager Lee Spickett pulled no punches on what he felt was a well below-par display.

He said: “This was by far our worst performance of the season, we never matched their work rate or got our passing game going, it was unacceptable.

“Yes, we had a few boys out, but I still expect the boys to do the stuff we work very hard on in training. We dust ourselves, learn,and go again.”

Roffey host Willingdon Athletic in the Intermediate Cup first round on Saturday.