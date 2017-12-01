Availability-hit Billingshurst end losing run with point at Selsey

Billingshurst ended a three-game losing run in Division 1 with a 2-2 draw at Selsey.

Goals from Nick Tilley and Dave Watts meant Hurst remain fourth from bottom in the table with a point.

Hurst started the brighter of the two teams and led after three minutes as James Long put through Tilley at the second attempt and he ran through to slot home.

In the 27th minute, Selsey broke through and a shot was pushed onto the crossbar only for the rebound to be missed from four yards out to give Hurst a lucky escape.

Hurst responded and went straight up the other end and Tilley scored with a header from a free-kick only for it to be disallowed. Selsey started to apply more pressure and had a few chances which were well saved by Liam Matthews but on 41 minutes they equalised with a scrappy goal by Rob Madden.

Selsey started the second half well and Matthews again tipped onto the bar with the follow-up effort ruled out for offside. On 53 minutes, Selsey took the lead as Michael Abdo to headed into an empty net after a good save.

But with 12 minutes left, Hurst levelled as substitutes Sam Gravestock and Watts combined for the latter to unleash an unstoppable left-foot drive.

Hurst manager Chris Simmons said: “Availability for this game was proving a problem but the team we put out responded with a good honest shift while producing some good spells.

“I’m happy to come away with a point against a decent mid-table side who are hard to beat at home and it keeps us in the mix with the sides around us as the bottom seven sides look to be in a mini league of their own.”

Billingshurst: Matthews, Meech, Game, H.Bowles, Carse, Copestake, F.Bowles, Lambkin, White, Tilley, Long. Subs: Watts, Gravestock, Simmons.