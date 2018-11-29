Andrade at the double for Alfold as they move up to third with Seaford Town win

Tiago Andrade’s brace helped Alfold climb up to third and further narrow the gap on the top two sides in Division 1.

They had to come from behind to beat a Seaford Town side that manager Jack Munday believes were the ‘most organised’ side they have faced this season.

Three points leaves ‘Fold a point behind AFC Varndeanians and two back from new leaders Steyning Town.

Having gone close twice early on, Seaford did take the lead through Alex Rainford after 23 minutes. With the goal serving as a wake-up call, an equaliser came on 35 minutes as Andrade crashed home from inside the penalty area.

Before the break, Johden De Meyer went close and Jack Stafford was denied by some last-ditch defending.

Ten minutes into the second half, Andrade burst forward and sent two defenders the wrong way before placing his shot into the bottom corner off the post in a fine solo goal.

Fold came close on a couple more occasions in between a creditable performance from Seaford, who were unlucky not to get anything out of the game.

Munday said: “I thought they were one of the most organised teams we’ve played which is credit to the Seaford coaching team, we were frustrated and struggled in the first half.

“We knew how important a win was if we want to stay in the pack with the other top three sides and we are proud of the boys for digging deep in what was one of the toughest games we’ve had this season. The games just get tougher and tougher so we are expecting battles like this every week.”

Alfold: Correia, Fowler, Bevan, Howard (Sultan), Jacques, Lemon, Chowney (Mase), Stafford, Nourse, Andrade, De Meyer (Purkis).