Alfold in seventh heaven with Littlehampton win, but are told to stay grounded

Alfold may have been in seventh heaven on the scoresheet against Littlehampton Town on Saturday - but joint manager Jack Munday has warned his players to keep well grounded.

A crushing 7-1 victory saw the promoted Division 1 side climb up to second in the table, having started the day just a point ahead of then fifth-placed Golds.

Goals from Jordan De Meyer (two), Sam Lemon (two), Kieron Purkis, Jack Stafford and Tom Familton helped the visitors to victory against their hosts who played more than a half with ten men.

After last week’s disappointing penalty defeat with Loxwood in the Peter Bentley Cup, Alfold welcomed back Lemon and Lee Wragg, who had been injured since the opening game of the season, but were missing Jack Nourse, Jamie Wanstall, Zach Gray and Jamal Sultan.

On a brilliant surface at the Sportsfield, Alfold led with just 18 minutes gone as front man Jordan De Meyer slammed home to make it 1-0 and then doubled his tally ten minutes later.

The visitors began to add more pressure on to the Littlehampton defence who had struggled in the opening 30 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for them when right-back Ben Kahn flew in two-footed on Sam Lemon which resulted in a straight red card.

Lemon then headed home to make it 3-0 with 35 minutes played, before just before the break when Alex Fair calmly finished to pull a goal back for the home side.

In the second half and it took Alfold some time to get going whilst wasting some good chances.

But on 72 minutes, Purkis found himself through on goal and he rounded the ‘keeper to finish coolly for what was a very well-deserved goal.

Eight minutes later, Lemon doubled his tally and midfielder Stafford made it 6-1 with a well-timed run, but Familton rounded the scoring late on with a back-post finish.

Speaking after the game, Munday said: “This was a great result for us, to have so many different goal scorers in this team it gives you a chance against anyone.

“However, we won’t get carried away with the result as we have our toughest test of the season next week in Steyning Town visiting the Rec who have had some impressive results so far this season.”

Alfold: Correia, Fowler, Goodman, Howard, Jacques, Lemon, Stafford, Mase, Bevan (Wragg), Purkis (Familton), De Meyer (Hallett).