Alfold assistant manager hails 'best win of the season' as Correia penalty heroics secures victory at Selsey

Alfold travelled to Selsey looking at another big game as third played fifth in the SCFL Division 1. With strong winds and heavy rain it was a tough test for Alfold who were looking to put themselves 11 points clear of Selsey and the chasing pack with a win.

Alfold started strong and applied lots of pressure on Selsey with De Meyer coming very close. On 17 minutes it was De Meyer that finished a class move which involved great centre forward play from stand-in skipper Kieron Purkis who played in Jamal Sultan who’s whipped ball into the box was finished well by De Meyer to put Fold 1-0 up.

Ten minutes later Alfold allowed Selsey to get their tails up by sloppy complacency at the back which resulted in a free kick for Selsey who then came close.

SEE ALSO Andrade at the double for Alfold as they move up to third with Seaford Town win | Fourth-placed Alfold told to be ‘more ruthless’ despite another win against Southwick | Debutant Andrade bags late winner for Alfold in Division 1 Cup win over AFC Varndeanians

Just a couple of minutes after, Alfold gifted Selsey a goal. After a catalogue of errors from gifting them possession once again and not coping with a long ball, it was finished off by Ryan Morey who had an open goal to finish on 26 minutes.

This sparked outrageous celebrations from the Selsey players and staff who were pumped up from the off. Selsey then grew in confidence and began to push the game into Alfold’s half. Selsey took every opportunity to fool the referee by going down time after time and what looked very much like play-acting, this killed any real flow in the first half.

In the second half and Alfold came out flying. Jordan Mase danced through the Selsey back three before squaring the ball to Sam Lemon who was denied by the Selsey stopper Connor Kelley. On the hour mark, the ball had dropped to Jack Nourse whose shot was parried by the keeper straight to the feet of fox-in-the-box Kieron Purkis who tapped home to put Alfold ahead once again.

Selsey then threw everything at the Alfold back line and came close on numerous occasions. It was in the last few minutes where Selsey got their biggest opportunity of the half after Fold’s centre back Jacques was alleged to have pulled down a blue shirt inside the penalty area, although it was only the referee that saw this, resulting in a penalty for Selsey on 90 minutes.

As the Selsey fans celebrated a pending equaliser, it was a well struck only for the ever reliable Alfold keeper Luis Correia to judge correctly and save it low down to his right. Seven long minutes later and the full time whistle blew.

Assistant manager Jack Munday said: “This has to go down as our best win of the season, although the pitch is great and very well looked after the conditions were awful.

“I think we held the mental edge over the Selsey manager Darren Pearce as we’ve beaten his sides in all three previous games we’ve come up against him. They were so pumped for this game and I think their over the top celebrations for grabbing an equaliser showed that.

“The way we dealt with it was very impressive and this team just continues to show how united they are which makes me, Matt, and Jimmy very proud. We have many more games like this coming up, and to even have a chance of promotion we have to pull off performances just like this one week-in week-out.”