Ajax KA’s spot-kick success sees Division 1 Cup proves the perfect tonic

There were cheers all round as Ajax KA held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to lift the Division 1 Cup for the first time in their 12-year history on Sunday.

The Worthing & Horsham District Sunday League side clinched a dramatic 5-3 spot-kick success at East Preston after a turgid affair with FC Gyro.

Ajax goalscorer James Long. Picture by Nathan Stepney

It’s the pub team’s second cup win in two years, coupled with their Invitation Cup victory last season, which they are now hoping to also retain this Sunday in their second final of the campaign.

It’s been a tricky season for Paul Sweeney’s side in the league having been promoted to the top flight last season, but the Division 1 Cup success comes as a welcome tonic, especially after being defeated in the Division 2 Cup final last year.

The Ajax manager said: “I’m extremely proud of all the players. To bring home a cup for the second successive year is a massive achievement.

“The league has been a bit of a step up for us this year, so it’s great to have something to celebrate for both the players and our loyal supporters.

Eddie French in action. Picture by Nathan Stepney

“The final could have gone either way in normal time, but every player held their nerve in the shoot-out with some sublime efforts from 12 yards and Andy Barr made a good save to give us the advantage.”

There was little to separate the two sides over 90 minutes as a close encounter ended 1-1. Eddie French brought about the first save from Gyro keeper Jack Wilds on 18 minutes as his header, from Ed Thatcher’s free-kick, who got a strong hand to the ball and pushed it over the bar.

Ajax should have had a penalty midway through the half as another French header hit Darren Elliott’s arm, which was above his head with the defender appealing, but a corner was given.

Gyro’s Bradley Hunt then fired wide on the angle, before Dan Brazier sprung the offside trap, but crashed against the bar and then fired over soon after when well placed.

Dan Brazier lets fly with a fierce effort. Picture by Nathan Stepney

With the last kick of the half, Zac Harris spurned Gryo’s best chance as he volleyed over with the goal gaping.

They did lead, however, within five minutes of the second half. A loose ball bounced up for Dan Deacon, some 25 yards out, and his low volley screamed into the bottom corner.

Wilds denied Elliott’s blushes by saving what would have been an own-goal, but from the resulting corner, Ajax levelled. Remi Thomas’ set-piece bobbled up in front of James Long at the near post and he managed to angle his header into the far corner

Brazier had a golden chance to win it as he chested the ball down and sent a fierce volley towards goal late on, but Wilds somehow managed to turn over the bar.

In the shoot-out, Ajax captain Tom Bradsaw tucked away their first effort, before Barr brilliant denied Elliott.

Nathan Sleat scored to make it 2-0, before Brady Pugsly pulled one back for Gyro. Thomas lashed into the roof of the net, before Mike Bailey made it 3-2.

Matt Hoyte then sent Wilds the wrong way, before Hunt kept his side in it by beating Barr. But Long put it beyond their opponents and his effort found the top corner, despite a hand from Wilds.

Ajax: Barr, Phillips (Sleat 75), French, E.Thatcher, Stepney, Thomas, Martin, Bradshaw, Long, Hoyte, Brazier. Unused: Smith, S.Thatcher, Kaffo, Titcombe.