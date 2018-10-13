Adesilu leads Horsham Joggers home at the Bright10

The Horsham Joggers were led home by Stuart Adesilu at the Bright10 on Sunday morning.

A healthy contingent of clubmen and women turned out for the ten mile race in Brighton.

Starting and finishing on Hove Lawns, the race went through central Brighton, passed the British Airways i360, the Palace Pier and turned at Brighton Marina.

Runners headed out to Dukes Mound and completed a one mile out and back section on Madeira Drive, before coming back through the city centre.

Adesilu came home in 1hr 5min 47sec and was followed by Paul Davis 01-06-19 and Gary Wilkinson 01-08-34.

The race was won by Crawley-based former Hassocks footballer James Westlake in a new personal best time of 51min 17sec.

Other Joggers times: Michael Catlow 01:12:39, Michael Dean 01:12:57, James Boniface 01:18:48, Nigel Blackbee 01:20:23, Kirsty Anstee-Brown 01:25:41, Helen Woods 01:30:29, Amanda Sullivan 01:30:30, James Munden 01:30:49, Natalie Hayes 01:30:51, Jo Hopkins 01:35:40, Pat Radley 01:41:27, Kerry Hampson 01:47:14, Mick Duplock 01:52:37, Crispin Scott 01:52:38, Carol Brown 01:55:10.

A number of Horsham Joggers also enjoyed a trail run and some excellent tea and cakes at the Heron Way 10k.