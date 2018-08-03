A new chapter for Alfold who have added on and off the pitch

A new chapter in Alfold’s history begins on Saturday as they play their first ever competitive match at senior level.

After securing promotion last season, they now enter Division 1 of the Southern Combination Football League, which is looking arguably stronger than ever.

With work going on at the ground including a new 50-seat stand, floodlights, hard standing and perimeter fencing all to be complete by the end of September, the club are taking the right steps forward off the pitch.

Alfold have strengthened within their back room staff adding Jimmy Ferrar in as joint manager, Simon Maher as goalkeeper coach and Becca Leach as sports therapist.

This was first on the list for the club as the management team of Matt and Jack Munday thought it was vital to form a larger coaching staff adding to themselves and Steve Tasker.

In terms of on the pitch, the club have opted to go for youth this season with three young signings in particular Johden De Mayer, Sam Lemon and Jordan Mase who have all impressed in pre-season.

As well as other new additions Jack Nourse, Lee Cooper, Clyde Jacques and Zach Grey, the management team have been able to hold on to all players they wanted from last season including star goalkeeper Luis Correia who was approached by many Premier Division sides in the summer.

More exciting news for Alfold comes in the shape of a unique deal struck with sportswear brand, Velocey making them the official kit supplier for the club.

Alfold will join the commitment to sport programme recently launched by the sports brand which will play a fundamental part in moving the club forward.

Alfold kick-off their Division 1 campaign at home to Bexhill United 3pm this Saturday.