Liverpool? Man City? Arsenal? Who does Crawley Town head coach want in the next round of the Carabao Cup?

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has revealed who he wants in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Reds reached the fourth qualifying round of the cup after beating Stoke City on penalties in another special night at The People's Pension Stadium.

And now the club could face a huge tie in the next round and Cioffi knows what he wants.

He said: "Myself and the boys have got a lot of satisfaction challenging a Premier League club at home and beating a Championship club.

"It would be great to get a Premier League club away so we can make some money and everyone can be happy."

