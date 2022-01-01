LIVE: Crawley Town 3, Colchester United 1 RECAP: Reds start New Year with three points as Nadesan hits brace
Crawley Town enjoyed three points to start 2022 with a 3-1 win over Colchester United.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:58 pm

Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 17:01
- Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
- Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
Fantastic performance from Crawley Town! Well-deserved three points
What a win!
Grego-Cox replace Will Ferry
5 added minutes here
88 mins - Ferry booked
82 Bansul McNulty and Ashford on for Nichols and Nadesan - the latter getting a standing ovation
Bansul-McNulty ready to come on for Reds
76 mins - Powell hits crossbar with the free-kick
