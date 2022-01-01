LIVE: Crawley Town 3, Colchester United 0: Nadesan gets his second as Reds extend lead

Crawley Town had an impressive first 45 minutes of 2022 as they lead Colchester United 2-0 at half-time.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:17 pm

Crawley Town take on Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:25

  • Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
  • Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:25

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:24

66 mins - Morris goes down after a brave clearance. Wiredu down as well after collision

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:22

63 mins - Glenn Morris pulls off another superb save from Judge

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:18

Nadesan getting applause as he gets up after an off-the-ball incident

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:17

Superb goal

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:09

51 mins - corner as Francillette heads clear

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:08

50 mins - Free kick on left for the visitors....

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:08

50 mins - sluggish start from Reds in this half.

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:03

Sub for Colchester - Chambers on Dobra

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:01

Yes please

