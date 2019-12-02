Littlehampton Town looking forward to Horsham test in Sussex Senior Cup

Littlehampton Town host Horsham in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday and the Gold's assistant manager Mitch Hand is looking forward to the test.

He said: "The Horsham game we know exactly what we’re up against, on paper it should be a formality and whilst I must admit our major focus is the league it’s a game we will look forward to and not a lot will change for us."

Horsham currently sit top of the league on goal difference and have won three of their last five games in the BetVictor Premier Division.

The Golds will have to contend with the Hornets' top scorer Chris Smith who has bagged 10 goals in the league so far and will look to carry on his fine form on Tuesday.