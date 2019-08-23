Leyton Orient v Crawley Town: Can Reds claim first away win of the season?

Following up Tuesday’s home game against Crewe, the Reds make their shortest trip of the season as they travel to newly promoted Leyton Orient.

Orient suffered a few years outside of the Football League due to bad ownership, but were promoted as champions from the National League last season. The O’s were crowned champions on the final day of last season, seeing them back in the Football League.

Gabriele Cioffi

It was a terrible period for Leyton Orient fans as they witnessed their team drop from the League One play-off final to the National League in just a few seasons. Orient are back on the up now, though, as they look to solidify their Football League status.

Crawley will look to claim their first away win in the league this season, following a defeat at Carlisle and a draw at Scunthorpe.

The Reds had poor away form last season and will need to pick up a win soon to ensure that they don’t get on another poor run on the road, that becomes difficult to overcome. However, Crawley have looked much better on the road this season even at Scunthorpe and Carlisle, where they didn’t claim victory, there were good performances.

If Crawley put in another good performance they will have an extremely good chance at picking up all three points and boost their league position.

The players will have to keep their minds focused on the game and not think ahead about Tuesday’s big game against Premier League Norwich. Hopefully no minds will be wandering and the players will be focused on claiming three points against Leyton Orient.