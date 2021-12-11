Leyton Orient 1-2 Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah scores winner as Reds recover from Glenn Morris own goal to gain crucial three points

Crawley Town top scorer Kwesi Appiah scored the winner as the Reds won 2-1 at Leyton Orient

Appiah's eighth league goal of the season came in the second half, when the score was level at 1-1.

Crawley captain George Francomb, playing in midfield, had given the visitors the lead just after the half hour mark. His curling effort from the edge of the area beat the keeper after he was found by Archie Davies.

Davies thought he'd also got his name on the scoresheet after combining well with Tom Nichols and poking in into the far corner but he was ruled offside.

The hosts fought back after half-time and found themselves level just after the hour mark in bizarre circumstances.

Orient pounced on a loose Ludwig Francillette clearance and Theo Archibald lobbed the ball from outside the area onto the post and in the net off the unfortunate Glenn Morris.

Crawley bounced back brilliantly and took the lead once again when Appiah found the bottom right corner expertly from Ashley Nadesan's cutback on the 67th minute.

Crawley saw out a much-needed victory against Orient, who finished the game with ten-men after Darren Pratley was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Nichols.