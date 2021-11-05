Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup: Watch everything John Yems and Glenn Morris had to say in build-up
John Yems said the FA Cup is the 'best cup in the world and always will be' as he looked forward to the Reds' clash with Tranmere Rovers tomorrow (Saturday).
The Reds had a great run last year, beating Leeds United on the way to the third round, and Yems said they will be looking to have another good run again this season.
Yems said: "It's one we had a good go at last year and it brings back a lot of good memories. As we know it's the best, most famous cup in the world and always will be in my eyes."
Yems and keeper Glenn Morris spoke at the pre-match press conference - you can watch the whole press conference above.