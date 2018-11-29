Leeds United, Arsenal and Celtic interested in Newcastle United's former Crawley Town keeper

A host of clubs are interested in buying former Crawley Town keeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman, 21, impressed in the 11 games he played at Crawley Town, when he was on loan from Newcastle United and has represented England at every age level from u16.

He was also awarded the Golden Glove at the 2017 FIFA u20 World Cup where England won.

Apart from the Reds, Woodman has been on loan at Hartlepool, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

And now Leeds United, Celtic and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Newcastle did not let him go during the summer as they want the youngster to sign a new contract first and his current deal expires in summer 2020.

