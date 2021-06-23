It was good news when Sutton United won promotion from the National League but that was countered when Hartlepool won the play-offs on Sunday.

So with that long trip, Crawley have a fair bit of travelling this year with Carlisle United being the longest trip.

But with Sutton, Leyton Orient, Colchester United and Stevenage in the league, they have a a few shorter trips to make.

Here is a run down of all the trips, how many miles and how long it will take them*.

* All figures are approximate and are based on a good run in the car!

1. Barrow 654 miles round trip 10hrs 44mins travelling time

2. Bradford City 494 miles round trip 9hrs 2mins travelling time

3. Bristol Rovers 276 miles round trip 4hrs 58mins travelling time

4. Carlisle United 694 miles round trip 11hrs 6mins travelling time