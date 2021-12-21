Leaders Roffey enjoy gr-eight afternoon against Montpelier Villa

Tiago Andrade makes it 3-1 to Roffey against Montpelier Villa. The skipper went on to score five in Roffey's 8-2 win.

Top-of-the-table Roffey were missing six regular first team players, including top scorer Josh Neathey, through illness, injury and work. Manager Andy Lampard was also absent through illness but connected to the dug out by phone.

Ex-Charlton youth keeper Ed Harvey made his Roffey debut while Johden de Meyer returned from his long-term injury to make his first league appearance of the season.

After a string of impressive performances, 17-year-old Hayden Jannels, who has also been turning out for the under-23s and youth team, was rested to the bench. He was replaced by under-23s team mate Aaron Collins who paired up with the returning Hayden Neathey.

It took just four minutes for Jack Ryder to open the scoring but Jospeh Radley-Martin equalised for Villa six minutes later.

Ryder got his second on 21 minutes, and after Tiago Andrade made it 3-1 on 38 minutes it looked as though Roffey were taking control.

But back came Villa and a soft penalty allowed Chris Grant to make it 3-2 just before half-time.

De Meyer restored Roffey’s two goal cushion seven minutes after the restart. Four minutes later captain Andrade took over, burying a loose ball from a corner to make it five.

He made it a hat-trick three minutes later, and with the visitors in disarray added another two in the 82nd and 85th minute.

With Dorking Wanderers Reserved surprisingly beaten 3-1 at home to lowly Hailsham Town, it was a great day all round for Roffey. Those unwell players and management were probably feeling considerably better on Saturday evening.