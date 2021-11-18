Late goal fires Horsham YMCA to Sussex Senior Cup victory

Dave Brown struck at the death for Horsham YMCA in their narrow Sussex Senior Cup win over Montpelier Villa. Picture by Steve Robards

In a lively start, Montpelier made the early running, being off target amid two YM forays – until a brilliant solo run from 16-year-old Sam Henderson allowed him to give YM the lead just before the quarter of an hour mark.

Montpelier responded with two corners, and, within 10 minutes, they levelled the score when the ball came out to Marcus Richmond.

Chances came and went at either end, YM under-23 keeper Conor Blanchard rushing out to make a brave stop.

Then, on the cusp of half time, Dan Evans hit the cross bar, the rebound falling to Henderson, whose clean finish enabled YM to enjoy the break with a goal advantage.

Restarting, YM had a great chance of scoring early on, before a Henderson cross was not fulfilled, ahead of Brown’s jab being just too aerial.

YM were calling the shots, but, against the run of play, Montpelier were denied by the woodwork before Mikey Lloyd crashed home to make it 2-2 with almost 30 minutes remaining.

YM kept stretching Montpelier at the back, but the boys from Falmer defended resolutely, and with corners apiece, and both sides missing badly, it was still anybody’s game.

But, following a last ditch YM corner, Brown broke the visitors’ hearts with the deciding goal.

YM coach Lee Maguire said: "After Saturday’s defeat we needed a win. We knew we’d have to fight, and that’s what we did.