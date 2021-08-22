Lancing v Haywards Heath - FA Cup picture special

It finiished 4-0 to Shaun Saunders' team to continue their flying start to the season - while the Lancers are looking for their first win. Get all the FA Cup and local football on this webiste in the coming days and in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times, both out on Thursday. See pictures from the tie on this page and the ones linked by Stephen Goodger.
Action and goals from the Lancing-Haywards Heath FA Cup tie at Culver Road, which Heath won 4-0 / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
