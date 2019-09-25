'Lack of concentration' haunts Loxwood in defeat

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh bemoaned a ‘lack of concentration’ after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Steyning Town in the Premier Division on Saturday.

The hosts went a goal up. Some good play from Grant Radmore on the right saw him cut it back to Jamie Weston whose left footed drive nestled into the bottom corner on nine minutes.

Loxwood were level after a corner was headed into the path of Jason Dawson who headed home to make it 1-1 after 21 minutes.

The hosts were back in front on 46 minutes. Some skilful feet from Tiago Andrade on the right saw him glide into the box and pull it back for Weston to easily slot home to secure the three points for the Barrowmen, and ensure Loxwood remain winless in the Premier Division.

Manager Walsh felt his side’s low concentration cost them the result. He said: “It was quite deflating. It was a case of a lack of concentration at the start of both halves and poor marking in both penalty boxes.

“We have got to find other ways of breaking teams down if they decide to get everyone behind the ball. We’re disappointed not to get at least a point out the game but that’s what happens when you don’t take your chances.”

READ MORE FA Cup defeat an ‘opportunity missed’ for Horsham | Liverpool? Man City? Arsenal? Who does Crawley Town head coach want in the next round of the Carabao Cup? | 'This is what we dream about as players' - David Sesay after Crawley knock out Championship side Stoke City in the Carabao Cup

Yet, Walsh doesn’t believe they should be panicking, despite a poor start. He added: “We’re definitely improving. My expectations at the start of the season were very high. I wanted to be as strong as possible and pushing up the table.

“Having different players in and out all the time, you’re going to get inconsistency. With a few guys coming back, we gain that consistency and start turning our results into positive ones. I don’t think we’ve been poor at all in any game.

“The results are the things that matter but we know that they will be coming soon so there’s not panic stations.”

Loxwood visit Hassocks on Saturday

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Jenkins (Mthunzi 70), Follea, Boiling, Dunningham, Frankland (Goldson 55), Dackers (Slaughter 70), Gritt, Brodie, Karl. Unused: Floyd.