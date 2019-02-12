Juventus preparing £175m offer for Liverpool star, Manchester United enter race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder - Rumour Mill

Italian champions Juventus are preparing to make a £175m offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Sky Arabia)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Mohamed Salah (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)