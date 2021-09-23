Yems was left furious by the officials' performance on Tuesday night in the 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town and he felt they ruined the game.

And on Saturday he wants to the a big crowd enjoy a good game of football.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

When asked if he hopes Bradford will bring big away support, Yems said: "Let’s hope they do . It’s a long way to come, good luck to them.

"Let’s hope our lot come out in force. And let’s hope the game is managed properly.

"Let’s hope the boys are allowed to tackle and do what they need to do.

"It’s not Strictly Come Dancing, it’s a game of football.

"And we want to make this place like that. We don’t want to make it easy for teams to come here. We are not bothered going other places because we will be ready for anything a team throws at us."

And as ever, Yems was full of praise for the Reds fans - who were in great voice on Tuesday night. "They were our 12th man, 13th man, 15th man and they’ll be in the squad Saturday because we haven’t got any players!

"They are what they are, they get behind you, they know what’s going on. All you can say is complimentary because after the way we started, going one down, they could have got on our back but they stuck with us all through the adversity we went through."

Yems is expecting Bradford to be a different prospect to last season with Derek Adams taking over in the summer. "Everyone is good can’t wait for the game. It will be a tough one let’s hope everybody is ready for it.

"They have a lot of additions, they will be different from last year, we have to make sure we are on our game first."

The Reds are still struggling with injuries and George Francomb and Joel Lynch were the latest additions after limping off on Tuesday night.