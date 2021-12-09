The teams are due to meet on Tuesday night (December 14) in the third round of the county competition.

But Yems says there is no way he can get a side out with the current state of his squad.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

It's well publicised that Crawley have a host of injuries - and the injury list added added to on Tuesday night when Jake Hessenthaler was taken off injured in the 1-1 draw with Walsall.

Yems said: "It's no disrespect to anybody but I wish and hope we don't play the game.

"We have not got a side to put out in the Sussex Senior Cup.

"We are currently taking to try and rearrange it. It's not being detrimental to the competition but we have got 18 fit players at the football club and we have got game after game after game in the next few weeks and it's the last thing we need at the minute.

"Again, it's no disrespect to Eastbourne or anyone else, we physically haven't got the players and touch wood nothing happens on Saturday at Orient.

"We haven't got academy players registered, we haven't got a back up side. We can't recall loan players to play the game