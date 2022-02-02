'It feels like a loss but it's a tough point' - Crawley Town boss John Yems' reaction to Swindon Town draw

The Reds were seconds away from a second away win in four days but an injury time goal from Ben Gladwin cancelled out Jack Powell's first half penalty. Watch Yems' and Jack Powell's full reaction below.

Yems said: "It feels like you have got beat but from our point of view there were some of the strangest things happening on that pitch.

"I am not saying the referee was bad. No, I am not going to talk about the referee because you get yourself in trouble.

"It's just so gutting because again we give a poxy, stupid goal away that we should have done better with but it's the standards we have set ourselves with now.

"You would have taken four points from two hard games away but your a gnat's away from that but I thought we did really well again."

"We have come to a side who are tipped for play-offs or to go up, we beat Bradford at the weekend, we have come here and lead these and we are disappointed we ain't won and that's what we have set ourselves. That's why we are where we are now.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

"Those points add up at the end of the season, trust me.

"We are what we are. You have seen the spirit there, everyone fighting for that point. It feels like a loss but it's a tough point. You look at that tomorrow and at the end of the season.

"You are Crawley Town who nobody thinks you stand a chance, you're Crawley Town who everyone thinks you are here to make the numbers up. No chance, we are here to have a go at whoever we play.

Crawley have had a host of injuries this season and they were forced into a change on the stroke of half-time when Archie Davies had to go off.

Yems said: "Once again another injury happens, so you have got to change it all again. But that's football and that's what makes it exciting.