In pictures: Alfold lift Division 1 title in debut season at senior level
Alfold became the first team in more than 30 years to win the Division 1 title in their first season in senior football.
Having been promoted last season, ‘Fold went into their final game of the campaign against Storrington knowing a point would seal the title.
DM1942203a.jpg. Football: SCFL Division 1: Storrington v Alfold + trophy presentation to Alfold. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190427-195146008
DM1942225a.jpg. Football: SCFL Division 1: Storrington v Alfold + trophy presentation to Alfold. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190427-195156008
DM1942234a.jpg. Football: SCFL Division 1: Storrington v Alfold + trophy presentation to Alfold. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190427-195206008
DM1942239a.jpg. Football: SCFL Division 1: Storrington v Alfold + trophy presentation to Alfold. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190427-195216008
